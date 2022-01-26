Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,803,000 after buying an additional 84,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

