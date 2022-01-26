Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 101,314 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Brightcove as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 149.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 975.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,526. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

