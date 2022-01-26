Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.