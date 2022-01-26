Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,381 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.