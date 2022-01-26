Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of LendingTree worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.37 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

