Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,570 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.