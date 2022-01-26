Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 192.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,779.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.