Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

