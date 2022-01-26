Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

