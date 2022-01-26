Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

