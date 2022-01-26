Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.