Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.37 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

