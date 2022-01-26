Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

