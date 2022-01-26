Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.58 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

