Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Quotient Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

