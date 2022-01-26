Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Nabors Industries worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

