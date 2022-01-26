Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,191 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

