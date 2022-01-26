Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

