Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

