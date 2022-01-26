Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.