Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,755 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

