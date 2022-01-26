Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 233,251 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 2,146.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 233,251 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Fluidigm worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after buying an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 384,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

FLDM opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

