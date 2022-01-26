Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

