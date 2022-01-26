Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cutera by 97,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

