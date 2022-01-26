Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,388 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5,679.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

