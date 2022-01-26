Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

