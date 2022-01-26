Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400,233 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 35,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.