Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,730 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

