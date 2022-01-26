Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sasol by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sasol by 14.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sasol by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

