Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 41.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

