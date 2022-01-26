Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Qualys stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.69.
QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,434 shares of company stock worth $40,483,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
