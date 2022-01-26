Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,434 shares of company stock worth $40,483,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

