Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares during the period. Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at about $3,702,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 42.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.