Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

