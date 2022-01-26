ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $89.21 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 62960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

