Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $200.54 million and $1.39 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

