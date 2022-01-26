Contentos Reaches One Day Volume of $10.99 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 3,620,518,312 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

