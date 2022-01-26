ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 9.6% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 768,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,955,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $464,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

