Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

