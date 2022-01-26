Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 8357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

