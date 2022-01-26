Contrasting Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) & Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ultrapar Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Archaea Energy and Ultrapar Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A Ultrapar Participações 0.84% 12.01% 3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Archaea Energy and Ultrapar Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ultrapar Participações 0 4 1 0 2.20

Archaea Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Ultrapar Participações has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Ultrapar Participações.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archaea Energy and Ultrapar Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultrapar Participações $15.77 billion 0.22 $173.32 million $0.14 18.43

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others. The Ultragaz segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial and industrial consumers. The Ipiranga segment operates the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities. The Oxiteno segment produces ethylene oxide and its main derivatives and fatty alcohols. The Extrafarma segment trades pharmaceutical, hygiene and beauty products. The Other segment includes the parent company and subsidiaries Serma-Associacao dos Usuarios de Equipamentos de Processamento de Dados e Serviços Correlatos and Imaven Imoveis Ltda. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

