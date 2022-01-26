Contrasting Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Atkore alerts:

This table compares Atkore and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.53 $587.86 million $12.23 7.89 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.67%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Atkore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.