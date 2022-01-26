Contrasting Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.07, indicating that its share price is 307% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Vyant Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 324.44%. Vyant Bio has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 14.93 -$62.41 million ($1.03) -9.14 Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.75 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

Vyant Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -142.63% -31.26% -27.25% Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27%

Summary

Vyant Bio beats Burning Rock Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

