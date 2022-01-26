Convex Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.14 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.38 or 0.00071872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $16.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,429,350 coins and its circulating supply is 47,541,369 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

