Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Copart worth $73,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

CPRT stock opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

