Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 469,600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

