CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

