Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$611.72 million and a P/E ratio of -86.33. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

