Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

