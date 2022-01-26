Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.
Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.