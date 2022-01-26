Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Strong Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rose 14.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 95,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,981,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

